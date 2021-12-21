All Star Musicals at Christmas first look as celebs take to the stage

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Catherine Tyldesley (L) and Ben Miller (R) ©ITV

Here's a first look at All Star Musicals at Christmas which airs Boxing Day on ITV.

The TV series sees a group of famous faces go head to head as they compete to put on the best performance inspired by some of the biggest musicals from the stage and screen.

Advertisements

After being given a crash course by esteemed West End choreographers and vocal coaches, they'll take to the stage in front of a judging panel made up of West End stars Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas as well as a live studio audience.

Those taking part are presenter Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former-MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Plus there will be guest performances from the cast of West End musical Dear Evan Hansen as well as the show's judges.

Get a first look at the performances below!

Ben Miller - The Rocky Horror Picture Show

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ben Miller. ©ITV

Anita Rani - Chicago

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub Pictured: Anita Rani. ©ITV

Advertisements

Catherine Tyldesley - Cats

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Catherine Tyldesley. ©ITV

Fern Britton - Mamma Mia

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Fern Britton. ©ITV

Radzi Chinyanganya - Moana

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Radzi Chinyanganya. ©ITV

Gyles Brandreth - My Fair Lady

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gyles Brandeth. ©ITV

Advertisements

Dear Evan Hansen - guest performance

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dear Evan Hansen. ©ITV

All Star Musicals airs Boxing Day at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub.