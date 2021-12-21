RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World all star series coming to BBC Three

An international All Stars version of RuPaul's Drag Race is coming to BBC Three.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World will launch in February 2022 when BBC Three returns as a TV channel.

It will see nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race Royal alumni battle it out for the crown.

The BBC tease: "With the UK as the host nation, for the first time in Drag Race Herstory, renowned queens from different franchises and cultures will compete in an international arena showcasing their country’s finest drag in their bid to become the ultimate Drag Race Superstar.

"The stakes have never been higher.

"Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a sparkling array of superstar guest judges will join RuPaul to help him decide... Who will be queen of the world and named the first Global Drag Race Superstar?! Let the battle commence..."

The cast of queens competing and guest judges appearing are to be announced in due course, along with an exact release date.

For now, all episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are now streaming on BBC iPlayer.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is one of three new shows announced for BBC Three's TV launch alongside fly-on-the-wall documentary Flight Club and true-crime series Santa Claus the Serial Killer.

Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three said: "As we gear up for launch, we’re excited to start talking about what will be on the new channel.

"As a destination for young audiences on the BBC, BBC Three will provide a true multi-genre offering with these commissions serving up some World Class entertainment with RuPaul Versus, award-winning true-crime with Mobeen and sky-high ambition with Flight Club."