Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final dances and songs REVEALED

It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 FINAL live show on Saturday and here are all the songs and dances.

This weekend is the grand final and by the end of the Saturday night we'll have our 2021 Strictly winner.

Advertisements

The finalists will be performing three dances: A brand new showdance and two previous routines, one chosen by the judges and a favourite chosen by the couples themselves.

The panel will mark the routines but their scores won't count for anything other than guidance; instead the lines will then open for viewers to vote.

Following the latest elimination and the forced exit of AJ Odudu due to injury, just two celebrity contestants remain in the competition and in the running for this year's Glitterball trophy.

TV chef John Whaite & professional Johannes Radebe and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis & pro dancer Giovanni Pernice will go head to head to lift the glitterball.

See the Strictly Come Dancing's final song and dance list below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Week 13 / The FINAL!

Rose & Giovanni

Judges' Choice: Quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical

Advertisements

Favourite dance: Couple's Choice to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson

Showdance: The Rose by Bette Midler

John & Johannes

Judges Choice: Rumba to Shape of My Heart by Sting

Favourite dance: Paso Doble to He's a Pirate by Klaus Badelt, from Pirates of the Caribbean

Showdance: You've Got The by Florence + the Machine

What do you make of all that then? Tell us in the comments below!

Strictly Come Dancing's final airs on BBC One this Saturday, LIVE from 7:10PM.

Advertisements

There will be no separate results show, either on the Saturday or Sunday, with the winner revealed at the end of the night.

Plus, there will be a performance from Ed Sheeran and a group routine from all of this year's celebrities.