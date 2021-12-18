The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner has been revealed in the final results tonight.

Two celebs went into this evening's show with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and TV chef John Whaite fighting for the glitterball trophy.

The judges' gave their usual marks for the two sets of routines but public votes alone decided the Strictly 2021 winner this evening.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

After 13 weeks of live shows, it was Rose Ayling-Ellis who won Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in tonight's (18 December) final results.

Rose and pro partner Giovanni Pernice beat John Whaite & professional partner Johannes Radebe in this year's live final after the finalists danced three routines.

Prior to the show, presenter AJ Odudu & pro partner Kai Widdrington were ruled out of the competition on medical grounds.

Strictly final recap

The live Strictly final started with the celebs dancing a past routine as chosen by the judges. For Rose & Giovanni it was their Quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical and for John & Johannes their Rumba to Shape of My Heart by Sting.

Next, the final two each performed their favourite dance of the series. Rose & Giovanni reprised their Couple's Choice to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson while John & Johannes danced their Paso Doble to He's a Pirate by Klaus Badelt, from Pirates of the Caribbean.

For the last round of performances of the night, the final two each performed their showdances.

Rose & Giovanni performed to The Rose by Bette Midler while John & Johannes danced to You've Got The Love by Florence + the Machine

Come the end of the evening, the pair were tied on the leaderboard with 119 points each, both dropping just the one point across their three dances.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard! Final (Week 13) scores.

Public votes alone decided the winner as hosts Tess and Claudia gathered the group to reveal the result at the end of the live show.

And it was Rose who lifted the glitterball at the end of the series after topping the viewer vote.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One for a new series next year. Before then a Strictly Christmas special will air on Christmas.