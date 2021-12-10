Strictly Come Dancing's Nadiya Bychkova has set a new world record after winning this year's pro challenge.

Once again Strictly spin-off show Strictly: It’s Takes Twohas been testing the show's professional dancers with a brand new challenge.

And it was Nadiya who was crowned winner of 2021's challenge, performing as many 'pat-a-cake steps' in 30 seconds.

Nadiya is now the Guinness World Record holder for most pat-a-cake steps in 30 seconds, managing 38 pat-a-cake steps within the time.

It's her second victory in the yearly challenge, last year setting a new Guinness World Record for most complete fleckerls performed in thirty seconds.

On her win, Nadiya said: “Wow I can’t believe it! I’m a double world champion but I never thought I could be a double world record holder!”

Strictly Come Dancing Pro Challenge 2021 leaderboard

Nadiya saw off stiff competition from 13 other Strictly professionals to claim the title, with the final leaderboard as below:

Nadiya Bychkova - 38

Dianne Buswell - 37

Katya Jones - 35

Amy Dowden - 34

Jowita Przystal - 34

Oti Mabuse - 34

Neil Jones - 32

Kai Widdrington - 31

Luba Mushtuk - 30

Graziano Di Prima - 29

Cameron Lombard - 27

Johannes Radebe - 27

Nikita Kuzmin - 26

Gorka Marquez - 12

Pro Challenge past winners

The Strictly pro challenge started in 2016 where Giovanni set a record for completing the most jive flicks and kicks in 30 seconds.

In 2017, Giovanni set a second new record for the most Charleston swivel steps in 30 seconds.

2018's challenge saw Oti Mabuse break the record for the most jive toe heel swivel steps in 30 seconds while in 2019 it was Graziano Di Prima who won the Strictly Come Dancing Pro Challenge 2019, setting a new Guinness World Record by completing the most Botafogo dance steps in 30 seconds.

Strictly - It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30PM on BBC Two and Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.