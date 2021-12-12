A new King of the Castle has been crowned on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 in tonight's final results.

Emmerdale's Danny Miller, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge and Corrie star Simon Gregson were the final three celebs on the show this evening.

Just moments ago Ant and Dec revealed who viewers voted as the winner of I'm A Celebrity - and who came second.

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2021?

In the results, it was Danny Miller who won I'm A Celebrity 2021 with Simon Gregson runner up.

Both Simon and Danny spent 22 days in the camp ahead of the final viewer poll.

Earlier tonight, Frankie finished in third place in tonight's (Sunday, 12 December 2021) grand final after all three of the finalists took on a personal trial.

Ahead of the results, Simon said of his time on the show: “I feel like I’ve grown to be more confident in front of people I don’t know.”

Frankie added: “I think I’ve realised I’m a lot more resilient than I thought I was.”

Danny enthused: “I genuinely think if we can all survive this you can achieve a lot more than you believed.”

Alongside the final two and third placed singer Frankie, those on I'm A Celebrity's line up this year included football legend David Ginola, EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, gold medal Olympian Matty Lee, producer Naughty Boy, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and Strictly star Arlene Phillips.

Meanwhile TV personality Richard Madeley was forced to withdraw from the show earlier in the series.

What do you make of the big result? Did the right person win I'm A Celebrity 2021? How will we cope until next year's series?!

I'm A Celebrity airs on ITV - you can catch up on episodes online now via the ITV hub.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, the new 2021 series returned to the historic Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second year.

Although the series is now over, there's one more slice of jungle action to enjoy. You can see how this year's celebs settled back in to life in the outside world in I'm A Celebrity's 'Legends Of The Castle' special airing Wednesday, 15 December on ITV.