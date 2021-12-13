I'm A Celebrity 2021 voting figures revealed after live final

The I'm A Celebrity 2021 voting percentages for this year's final have been confirmed.

Soap star Danny Miller won I'm A Celebrity on Sunday over fellow actor Simon Gregson who finished as runner up, and third placed singer & Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge.

The stars joining the final three in camp this year included choreographer and director Arlene Phillips, football legend David Ginola, Olympian Matty Lee, sports star Kadeena Cox and radio DJ Snoochie Shy.

Completing the cast were actor Adam Woodyatt, songwriter and producer Naughty Boy, TV presenter Louise Minchin and TV host Richard Madeley.

Richard was forced to leave before the eliminations started where Arlene was the first to be voted off before Kadeena, Snoochie and Naughty Boy. Louise was next to head home before a double elimination said goodbye to Adam and Matty. David just missed out on the final, finishing in third place.

Millions of votes were cast and here's just how all the final voting figures worked out...

Final I'm A Celebrity 2021 voting figures and percentages

Third place vote:

Danny - 42.79%

Simon - 33.44%

Frankie - 23.77%

Final vote:

Danny - 55.05%

Simon - 44.95%

This year's result wasn't quite as close 2020 - where 1% split the top two in the final vote - with Danny enjoying a comfortable lead over Simon in the final.

