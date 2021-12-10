Here's a first look at tonight's I'm A Celebrity 2021 as Matty Lee takes on the latest trial.

As us viewers are now voting who to keep in camp, it's down to the celebs to choose who takes part in the trials for food.

In tonight's show Matty Lee is seen taking on a challenge called Lethal Latrines.

He finds himself in a bath covered with fish guts and gunge as he attempts to win stars for meals for camp.

You can watch a first look at the trial below...

See how he gets on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Friday, 10 December at 9PM.

Other celebs still currently in camp include Emmerdale star Danny Miller, Coronation Street's Simon Gregson, soap actor Adam Woodyatt, football star David Ginola and The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge.

Last night saw BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin become the latest celebrity to head home.

She said: "I've learned so much about myself, other people, how to get on in tough circumstances. I'm so thankful for those that kept me in there until now."

Louise's exit followed the departures of musician Naughty Boy, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Strictly star Arlene Phillips, broadcaster Richard Madeley and radio and TV presenter Snoochie Shy.

Elsewhere in yesterday's show, Danny and David took on the latest trial, Drawbridge over troubled waters.

They had to take it in turns racing through a moving obstacle course while carrying wine on a bowl on their heads.

They had ten minutes to transfer the wine from one end to the other in a bid to win stars for a night at the Castle Inn.

The pair completed the challenge with 30 seconds to go, meaning meals for all of those in camp.

I'm A Celeb continues nightly on ITV presented by Ant and Dec.

In 2021 I'm A Celeb is taking place at the historic Gwrych Castle.

As always, we'll watch the stars as they are confronted by tough trials to win food in the lead up to one of them being named 2021's King or Queen of the Castle.