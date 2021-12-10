Two celebs have been booted out of I'm A Celebrity 2021 in tonight's latest results.

Ant and Dec entered the castle this evening (Friday, 10 December) to reveal the results from the latest viewer vote.

Advertisements

Over the past 24 hours, fans have been voting to keep their favourite in the camp and the two celebrities with the fewest votes were eliminated from the castle.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity?

The next to leave I'm A Celebrity 2021 in tonight's results were Adam Woodyatt and Matty Lee.

Adam said of his time on the show: "It was brill! I loved it... I've had so much fun, I've had lots of laughs."

Matty added: "The experience has lived up to the expectation. It's been tough at times. I've been in, eaten a testicle, cockroaches and met some amazing people along the way."

The pair leave just four contestants on the show.

Advertisements

More celebrities taking part 2021's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include Corrie's Simon Gregson, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge, football legend David Ginola and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

The latest to exit was former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin with the aftermath of her departure seen in tonight's show.

When it was announced Louise would be leaving, Frankie said: “I’m going to miss so much about Louise. We called her mum in here and that’s because it’s 100% what she became for all of us and she could just look at me and know I needed a hug. There was something about having another mum in here that was really reassuring and so I’m really sad to see her go.”

Matty reacted: “Louise has just been a rock here. So positive every single day. She’s always got a smile on her face. The person that always had positivity, the person I’d look towards every time I’m feeling down.”

David admitted: “That surprised me tonight, honestly, it was a surprise.”

Simon said: “I’ve lost me sister! She’s gone, through the gates and off. She’s just a really beautiful person and just really glad I got to know her.”

Frankie joked to all the men left in camp: “God, I’m surrounded by so much blooming sausage!”

Louise's leaving of camp followed the exits of TV presenter Snoochie Shy, sports star Kadeena Cox, musician Naughty Boy and Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips.

Broadcaster Richard Madeley was previously forced to quit the series.

Fronted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celeb continues every night on ITV at 9PM.

Advertisements

For this year I'm A Celeb returns for a second series to the Gwrych Castle.

The final will take place live this Sunday night as a new King or Queen of the castle is crowned.