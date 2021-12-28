Here's a first look at the next episode of The Voice Kids as the blind auditions continue.
Tonight sees the second set of auditions for the new series, airing nightly this week on ITV and ITV Hub.
It's the fifth series of the show and this year with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.
Original Voice Kids stars Danny Jones, Will.i.am and Pixie Lott are all back joined by new coach Melanie C.
They're after four contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the next generation of talented singers.
Soloists and duos, aged 7-14, are eligible to come and sing their hearts out in an attempt to get the coaches turning. Following each audition, regardless of whether they’ve secured a spot with Danny, Mel C, Pixie and Will, all four coaches will turn to give the singers feedback.
Here's who's singing for a spin tonight...
Fiona
Mackenzie
Emily
Sienna
Eva
Becky
Alby
Mila
Tino
Ultimately, the audience will decide who will win and pick up the prize of special family trip to Disneyland Paris
The Voice UK Kids continues Tuesday, 28 December at 7:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub. The final follows on Wednesday night.