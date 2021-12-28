The Voice Kids: SR5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: will.i.am, Melanie C, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones. ©ITV

Here's a first look at the next episode of The Voice Kids as the blind auditions continue.

Tonight sees the second set of auditions for the new series, airing nightly this week on ITV and ITV Hub.

Advertisements

It's the fifth series of the show and this year with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.

Original Voice Kids stars Danny Jones, Will.i.am and Pixie Lott are all back joined by new coach Melanie C.

They're after four contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the next generation of talented singers.

Soloists and duos, aged 7-14, are eligible to come and sing their hearts out in an attempt to get the coaches turning. Following each audition, regardless of whether they’ve secured a spot with Danny, Mel C, Pixie and Will, all four coaches will turn to give the singers feedback.

Here's who's singing for a spin tonight...

Fiona

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Fiona performs. ©ITV

Advertisements

Mackenzie

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mackenzie performs. ©ITV

Emily

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Emily performs. ©ITV

Sienna

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Sienna performs. ©ITV

Eva

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Eva performs. ©ITV

Becky

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Becky performs. ©ITV

Alby

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Alby performs. ©ITV

Mila

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mila performs. ©ITV

Advertisements

Tino

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tino performs. ©ITV

Ultimately, the audience will decide who will win and pick up the prize of special family trip to Disneyland Paris

The Voice UK Kids continues Tuesday, 28 December at 7:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub. The final follows on Wednesday night.