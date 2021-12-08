The latest celebrity contestant has been eliminated from I'm A Celebrity 2021 in this evening's results.

Ant and Dec returned to camp tonight (Wednesday, 8 December) to reveal the results of the evening's viewer vote.

Advertisements

Once again over the last 24 hours, viewers have been voting to keep their favourite in camp and the one celebrity with the fewest votes left camp tonight.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity?

The latest to leave I'm A Celebrity 2021 in tonight's results was musician Naughty Boy.

He told hosts Ant & Dec after his exit he was happy to be out, saying he was looking forward to speaking with his mum.

Naughty Boy continued to say of his experience on the show: "I've learned how in the morning it's good to make my bed, I've also learned that when you're in a situation in the castle, you can't take anything personally. If someone's frustrated it's because of the situation."

He went on to back either Simon or David to win the show.

Advertisements

Naughty Boy is the fourth celebrity to be voted off, leaving seven celebrities on the show.

Further celebs still on the 2021 I'm A Celebrity cast currently include TV presenter Louise Minchin, EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, football icon turned pundit David Ginola and Olympic diver Matty Lee.

Completing the line up is Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, singer & media personality Frankie Bridge and Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson.

Former Strictly judge & choreographer Arlene Phillips was the first to be voted out before sports star Kadeena Cox and radio DJ Snoochie Shy both left. TV personality Richard Madeley was previously forced to withdraw from the show.

Elsewhere in tonight's show, Danny and Simon took on a Christmas-themed Trial.

Ant and Dec told them: "Santa Cledwyn has been very busy with his naughty little elves, putting together a Trial for you."

They were told there would be four rounds, with two stars up for grabs in each.

In the first round, they had to rummage around in Santa’s sacks: one was a sack of rotten veg and the other a sack of fermented eggnog. They could only retrieve the stars using their mouths.

Next up, the pair had to put their heads inside boxes and use their mouths to remove the stars from the thread. In one box were rainbow crabs, in the other were whip scorpions and giant stick insects.

Next up, they had to decorate Cledwyn’s Christmas tree with stars hidden in glass boxes filled with snakes.

Advertisements

In the final challenge, they faced mince pies with raw fish eyes inside. They were told they had to pop the eyes in their mouths, collect the juice in a sherry glass and then drink the full glass for a star each.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV at 9PM fronted by Ant & Dec.