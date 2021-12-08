Here's a first look at tonight's I'm A Celebrity 2021 as Simon Gregson and Danny Miller take on the latest trial.

With viewers currently voting for who to vote off, it's up to the celebs to pick who does the daily trials

This evening sees Simon and Danny put forward for a Christmas-themed challenge - Santa's Grotty Grotto.

In this preview clip, the pair are seen having to chew the juice out of fish eyes into a glass - before drinking it.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Wednesday, 8 December at 9PM.

Other famous faces still on the 2021 I'm A Celebrity line up currently include football star David Ginola, Olympian Matty Lee, BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin.

Joining them are musician and producer Naughty Boy, EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt and The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge.

Last night's episode saw radio and TV presenter Snoochie Shy become the third to be eliminated. She followed sports star Kadeena Cox and choreographer and director Arlene Phillips out of camp. Broadcaster Richard Madeley was previously forced to withdraw from the series.

In the last trial, Frankie took part in The Grim Grinder where she won 7 out of 9 stars on offer.

Ant and Dec explained the challenge: “There are 9 rounds as there are 9 stars to be won. You’ll be strapped into the cage, beneath the grinder. In each round a different food will be dropped into the cage. Then the grinder will start rotating.

"You’ll then be asked a question about the food item that’s been dropped in. You’ve got 60 seconds to give us a correct answer. You can guess as many times as you like.”

Questions included: "Dauphinoise potatoes are made with cream and garlic, spell dauphinoise, "How many fish fingers are eaten in the UK every day?” and "Italy is the home of pizza, name three of the six countries that share a land border with Italy."

I'm A Celeb continues every night on ITV fronted by Ant and Dec.

This year the show returns for a second series to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

As ever, fans will watch the stars take part in challenging trials for food & treats ahead of one celeb being crowned this year's King or Queen of the Castle.