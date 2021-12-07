The celebrity line up for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing live tour has been announced!

After a forced break due to the pandemic, the Strictly tour will be back next year from 20 January to 13 February 2022 with tickets on sale now here.

Strictly’s own Janette Manrara will host the lie show with Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who is making his return to the judges’ desk for the tour.

Strictly 2022 tour line up

As for the celebrities and pro dancers, those taking part include TV chef John Whaite & Johannes Radebe, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis & Giovanni Pernice and AJ Odudu & Kai Widdrington.

They'll be joined by business guru Sara Davies & Aljaz Skorjanec, social media star Tilly Ramsay & Nikita Kuzmin and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson & Nancy Xu.

Completing the line up are 2020 The Wanted's Max George, who took part in 2020's Strictly, dancing with Max George.

Meanwhile further professionals on the tour will be Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal.

Opening at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on 20 January, the tour will then visit Leeds’ First Direct Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, the AO Arena Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, The OVO Hydro in Glasgow and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, before culminating with five shows at London's O2 Arena from 11-13 February.

Rose Ayling-Ellis said: “I have loved every minute of my Strictly journey so far, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting! I can’t wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series.”

Sara Davies said: “I loved my Strictly experience – it was my absolute dream to take part in and, as viewers saw, I wasn’t quite ready for it to end. Going on tour will give me the chance to dance with Aljaž again – who has told me what an amazing experience it is. To meet the fans and perform in from of a live audience – will be the icing on the cake for me – I can’t wait!”

Max George said: “I’m buzzing to be invited to join the Strictly tour. I know how exciting it is to perform in front the huge arena audiences – it’s incredible. And this time I get to dance with Katya (who’s a fave of mine) – roll on January, it’s gonna be sick!!!”

AJ Odudu said: “Going on the Strictly tour is a fantastic opportunity. I’ll get to dance again and relive some of my favourite routines in front of huge live arena audiences. Just get me on the dance floor!”

Tilly Ramsay said: “‘Taking part in Strictly over the last 10 weeks was the best! A life changing experience where I learnt to dance and made friends for life. I’m so excited to now have the opportunity to be a part of the Strictly tour. I’m going to take all the fun from the TV studio to the venues around the country and I can’t wait to dance with a real live audience! See you there!’

Rhys Stephenson said: “I cannot think of a better way to start the New Year! It will be fantastic to get my dancing shoes back on after Christmas and perform live in all those iconic venues.”

John Whaite said: “I’m so excited to continue this sparkling journey with Johannes on the Strictly tour! More sheer tops, more spray tans and more tight trousers? YES PLEASE!”