Here's a first look at tonight's I'm A Celebrity 2021 as Frankie Bridge takes on the latest trial.

With viewers now voting for who to send home, it's up to the celebs to decide who does the daily trials.

Advertisements

This evening sees Frankie Bridge put forward to take on 'The Grim Grinder'.

She finds herself locked in a spinning cage being covered in rotten fruit while Ant & Dec ask her questions to win stars.

You can watch a first look at the trial below...

See how she gets on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Tuesday, 7 December at 9PM.

Further celebs on the 2021 I'm A Celebrity line up currently include football icon turned pundit David Ginola, broadcaster Louise Minchin, musician and producer Naughty Boy and soap actor Adam Woodyatt.

Advertisements

Joining them are Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, radio DJ Snoochie Shy, presenter Richard Madeley, Emmerdale star Danny Miller and Olympic diver Matty Lee.

Last night saw Paralympian Kadeena Cox become the second celebrity to leave the camp, following former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips who left on Sunday.

Meanwhile in the trial, Louise joined Kadeena for Critter-cal Cages.

The challenge saw Louise lie in a cage, while Kadeena had to retrieve keys from a cage containing snakes. Each key unlocked a box filled with critters. This had to be opened over Louise on the floor. Some contained stars, others it was just critters.

The pair excelled in the challenge together, winning all stars on offer with time to spare.

Also in Monday's show, there were emotional scenes when letters from home arrived in the camp.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celeb continues each night on ITV at 9PM.

Advertisements

For this year the series takes place at the Gwrych Castle.

As ever, we'll watch the celebs take part in terrifying trials to win food before one is crowned this year's King or Queen of the Castle.