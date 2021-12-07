Strictly Come Dancing 2021 semi-final songs and dances REVEALED

The latest Strictly Come Dancing 2021 dances and songs have been revealed for this weekend's Semi Finals.

As the remaining celebs look to win a place in the grand final they'll each be performing twice this Saturday night.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back to present the most challenging week for the couples as they master their two brand new routines that they hope will win viewer votes.

Just four celebrity pairings are left and as always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will mark their dances, while viewers take to the voting lines.

Last Sunday saw Dan Walker become the latest to bow out of the competition and one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend, missing out on the grand finals. The Glitterball Trophy is within touching distance, and no-one wants to fall at the final hurdle.

Here's week 12's Semi Final Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Semi Finals - Week 12

Rhys & Nancy

Samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) by Michael Bublé.

Tango to One Vision by Queen.

AJ & Kai

Rumba to Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee.

Quickstep to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman.

Rose & Giovanni

Argentine Tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira.

Waltz to How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding.

John & Johannes

Jive to Higher Power by Coldplay.

Couple's Choice to Hometown Glory by Adele.

The remaining four couples will return to the dancefloor for the semi final of the competition on Saturday, 11 December at 7:05PM.

Then the next day - Sunday, 12 December at 7:20pm on BBC One - one more celebrity will leave the competition in the latest results show.

Plus, there will be a special performance from Mabel.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021's grand final airs on Saturday, 18 December.