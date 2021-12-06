The second celebrity contestant has been voted off of I'm A Celebrity 2021 in tonight's results.

Ant & Dec visited camp tonight (Monday, 6 December) to share the results of the night's viewer vote.

Advertisements

Over the last 24 hours, viewers have been voting to save their favourite and the one celebrity with the fewest votes left camp tonight.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity?

The second to leave I'm A Celebrity 2021 in tonight's results was Kadeena Cox.

The Paralympic champion leaves 10 celebs in the castle camp.

Other contestants taking part the 2021 I'm A Celebrity line up currently include football legend David Ginola, Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, radio and TV presenter Snoochie Shy and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

They're joined by singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, songwriter and producer Naughty Boy, Olympian Matty Lee and soap actor Adam Woodyatt.

Advertisements

On Sunday night, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips became the first celeb to be voted off. Earlier in the series, TV personality Richard Madeley was forced to quit the show on medical grounds.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Kadeena Cox and Louise Minchin took on the latest trial called Critter-cal Cages.

Arriving at the Trial Louise said: “I’m super excited to be here – and obviously nervous. I’m here because I’ve not done a Trial.

"I’ve watched so many and they’ve made me laugh. I won’t be the one laughing tonight, but I’m looking forward to it.”

The Trial called on one of the celebrities - Louise - to lie in a cage, while the other - Kadeena -had to retrieve keys from a cage containing snakes. Each key unlocked a box filled with critters. This had to be opened over the celebrity on the floor. Some contained stars, others it was just critters.

The pair excelled in the challenge together, winning all stars on offer.

Advertisements

Also in Monday night's show, there were emotional scenes when letters from home arrived in the camp.

Fronted by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs each night on ITV at 9PM.