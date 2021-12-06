Here's a first look at tonight's I'm A Celebrity 2021 as Kadeena Cox and Louise Minchin take on the latest trial.

With viewers currently voting for who to eliminate, it's up to the celebrities to pick who does the trials.

Tonight sees Paralympian Kadeena and former BBC Breakfast host Louise take on Critter-cal Cages.

The pair must hunt for stars in a series of cages filled with what else but castle critters.

Watch a first look clip from the trial below...

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Monday, 6 December at 9PM.

More famous faces taking part I'm A Celebrity line up currently include football icon turned pundit David Ginola, musician Naughty Boy, Olympian Matty Lee, Corrie actor Simon Gregson.

Completing the cast are radio DJ Snoochie Shy, soap actor Adam Woodyatt, The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

Last night's episode saw the first elimination as former Strictly judge & choreographer Arlene Phillips was voted off.

Meanwhile, Naughty Boy and Matty Lee took on the trial, Gross Vegas.

Explaining the Trial, Dec said: “The not-so-fabulous Las Vegas has come to the Castle. You two need to work your way through four Las Vegas-themed games, winning stars as you go.”

The pair played games including Rotten Roulette, Deadly Deals, Snakes Eyes and The Grot Machine.

Between them, the duo won themselves six out of the possible eleven stars on offer and won themselves hare for dinner for camp.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celeb continues nightly on ITV.

This year I'm A Celeb takes place at the Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

As always, we'll tune in as the celebrities face challenging trials to win and treats before one celebrity is crowned 2021's King or Queen of the Castle.