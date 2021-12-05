The first celebrity contestant has been voted off of I'm A Celebrity 2021 in tonight's results.

Ant and Dec joined camp this evening (Sunday, 5 December) to announce the results of the night's viewer vote.

Advertisements

Throughout the latest episode, viewers voted to save their favourite and the one celebrity with the fewest votes left camp tonight.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity?

The first to leave I'm A Celebrity 2021 in tonight's results was former Strictly judge & choreographer Arlene Phillips.

"It was much harder than I thought. I psyched myself up for it but it is hard," Arlene told Ant & Dec after her exit. She went on to back Naughty Boy to win the show.

She leaves 10 stars on the show.

Other names on the 2021 I'm A Celebrity line up currently include actor Adam Woodyatt, Corrie star Simon Gregson, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin and football legend David Ginola.

Advertisements

Completing the line up is musician and producer Naughty Boy, singer Frankie Bridge, gold medal winning Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Emmerdale star Danny Miller, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy and Olympic diver Matty Lee.

TV personality Richard Madeley previously left the series on medical grounds.

Earlier in the episode, the celebrities reminisced about their time in camp ahead of the first vote-off. Danny said: “I can honestly say I understand what an instant bond means, an instant love means, because I do genuinely have an instant bond with all of you. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me through this experience.”

Matty said: “I’m not normally quite good at meeting new people. Every single one of you, I think you’re all awesome and hope we all stay connected.”

Frankie said: “I don’t think I really realised quite how much it would affect me being here. But I do genuinely think once I come out, I’ll just remember all the good bits and that is down to you guys.”

Louise added: “I’m most thankful as you’ve made me realise that my best version of myself is when I care for people. Thank you for letting me do that. That has made my time in camp.”

Snoochie said: “We’ve had shit times, but we’ve had lit times, do you know what I’m saying? It’s just been great getting to know every single one of you guys. After the WhatsApp group is formed for Castle Crew, I would hope that everyone will be in there, batting back and forth.”

Adam started: “You find out about yourself… you find out… why am I getting emotional?”

Advertisements

Simon said: “It was so lovely to sit back and watch all the different groups of people get on… you guys just smashing it every day in the kitchen and entertaining us with… your rows… So, it was really, really good. I cannot wait to see you guys again on the outside.”

Arlene added: “Everybody has rallied around me, taken care of me, been there for me when I’m fragile and for that it means so much. Thank you all and yes I will miss you.”

Naughty Boy said: “It wasn’t easy but we got through it and we got through it together. I’m sorry if me doing the Trials has made anyone feel like it’s made them miss out on anything they could have done. The show’s the show. But life continues. I want you all to be a part of mine. So thank you.”

Kadeena tearfully added: “When I got ill, I felt like I lost control of me. And I lost me. You’ve helped me to remember who Kadeena is. I’m not defined by my illness. But the best moments are when I’ve been unwell. And that’s when everyone's come around me and I felt so loved in those moments. I thank each and every one of you for your part you played in that, thank you.”

Advertisements

David said: “One thing is for sure, I’ll probably never be the same man. I will spend the rest of my life having in the back of my mind souvenirs and memories of this time spent in the Castle with you guys. You’ll be part of my life for the rest of my life.”

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues each night on ITV at 9PM.