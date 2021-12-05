Naughty Boy has been voted for yet another trial on I'm A Celebrity - and his campmates aren't impressed.

Music producer Naughty Boy has taken part in seven trials so far and some of his co-stars are getting frustrated.

In a chat in the latest episode, Frankie Bridge brought up the issue as she complained: "Even when we sit here we know what's going to happen."

Danny Miller agreed: "Yeah, it's quite boring."

Louise Minchin insisted she didn't care about not taking part in trials but asked: "Why do they find [Naughty Boy] interesting?"

Danny suggested: "Either he's really entertained or he knows what he's doing... Either way it's working so why would he stop?"

Frankie, who recently took part in a trial with Naughty Boy, said: "The latter. I've been there."

In last night's episode (Saturday) Naughty Boy was again voted to take part in the latest trial, Gross Vegas.

Naughty Boy will be joined by Matty Lee who was put forward for the trial after losing a challenge in camp.

Last night saw the musician take part in Cells Of Hell with Adam Woodyatt and David Ginola.

Hosts Ant and Dec explained the trial to the trio: "You’ll each be locked in a separate cell. The object of the Trial is to open the lockers in the third cell and retrieve the 11 stars inside.

"You’ll only be able to do that by retrieving the keys from the lockers in the previous two cells and pass them on. You’ve got 11 minutes to do that."

As they worked, they were pelted with rotten fruit, offal and more gunk and ultimately won just four of the eleven possible stars on offer.

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Naughty Boy clashed over cooking with Kadeena Cox as the pair rowed over rice.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV fronted by Ant & Dec.

For 2021 the series is taking place at the Gwrych Castle in Wales.