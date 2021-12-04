Matty Lee and Naughty Boy will face the next I'm A Celebrity 2021 trial.

Ant and Dec went into camp this evening (Saturday, 4 December) to announce the results of the latest viewer vote.

With the most votes from viewers, Naughty Boy will take part in 'Gross Vegas' alongside Matty Lee who was put forward after losing a challenge in camp.

They will face a series of casino-style games with some disgusting twists in order to win meals for camp.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Sunday, 5 December at 9PM.

Further celebrities taking part in the I'm A Celebrity line up currently include singer & media personality Frankie Bridge, sports star Kadeena Cox, soap actor Adam Woodyatt and football legend David Ginola.

They're joined by Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips, radio DJ Snoochie Shy, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, Emmerdale's Danny Miller, Corrie actor Simon Gregson and songwriter and producer Naughty Boy.

Tonight saw Adam, David and Naughty Boy take part in the latest trial, Cells Of Hell.

Hosts Ant and Dec explained: “You’ll each be locked in a separate cell. The object of the Trial is to open the lockers in the third cell and retrieve the 11 stars inside.

"You’ll only be able to do that by retrieving the keys from the lockers in the previous two cells and pass them on. You’ve got 11 minutes to do that.”

As they worked, they were pelted with rotten fruit, offal and more gunk. As a result the keys became harder to find and each initially struggled to open the increasingly slippery padlocks.

For winner, the group were rewarded with Cod Head.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV fronted by Ant & Dec.

For 2021 the series is taking place at the Gwrych Castle in Wales.