David Ginola, Naughty Boy and Adam Woodyatt have been voted for the next I'm A Celebrity 2021 trial.

Ant and Dec headed into camp this evening (Friday, 3 December) to reveal the results of the evening's public poll.

Advertisements

With the most votes from viewers, David Ginola, Naughty Boy and Adam Woodyatt will all take part in 'Cells Of Hell'.

The trio will enter the castle jail where they will each be locked in a cell. They'll have to unlock stars while being coated in fish guts.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Saturday, 4 December at 9:15PM.

More famous faces taking part in 2021 I'm A Celebrity currently include broadcaster Louise Minchin, sports star Kadeena Cox, DJ and TV host Snoochie Shy and The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge.

They're joined by Corrie actor Simon Gregson, Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and Olympic diver Matty Lee.

Tonight's episode saw Naughty Boy and Matty take on the latest trial Gruesome Gargoyles.

Advertisements

Dec explained the Trial: “This is Gruesome Gargoyles. There are 11 stars hidden down these three tunnels. One of you will need to push down the levers that are hidden inside the gruesome gargoyles – each time you do that, it’ll lower a star in the tunnel to be untied.”

Only stars in the star bag at the end counted as a meal.

Ant added: “There will be some Castle Critters along the way. And spoiler alert, the animals inside will be represented by the gargoyle.”

The pair celebrated after winning 10 out of 11 stars for camp and were rewarded with pigeon for tea.

Advertisements

Matty said in the Telegraph: "I’ve obviously been in competitions before, I’ve won medals, I’ve not won medals. I don’t know, bringing back something to please a lot of people and seeing the smiles on their faces, I’m not used to that. I couldn’t stop smiling. It was honestly one of my best days ever today."

Hosted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celeb airs every night on ITV and ITV Hub.