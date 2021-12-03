The Masked Singer is coming to the stage with a live arena tour in 2022

The Masked Singer is coming to the stage with a live tour announced for 2022.

Host of the TV series Joel Dommett will helm a live stage version of the masked singing competition.

The show - which returns in January for a third series - sees secret stars compete to put on the best music performance all while keeping their identity a secret under spectacular masks and costumes.

And now you can experience the show live and in person with The Masked Singer Live touring the UK in April 2022 for 10 super-sized shows across the country. Tickets are on sale now here.

Opening on 2nd April at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, the tour will then visit some of the biggest entertainment venues in the UK including both the O2 and Wembley Arena in London.

A teaser shares: "This is a unique chance to see your favourite characters from the TV show that has gripped the nation brought to life on stage, as different mystery celebrities are unmasked at the end of every performance – having been judged by a panel of guest celebrity judges. Celebrity announcements are coming soon!

"Expect stunning set pieces, brand new and ever fabulously elaborate character costumes, along with some of the much-loved TV characters, with a dazzling series of spectacular song and dance routines. This is a first-class evening of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. "

Joel Dommett said: "This tour is going to be absolutely incredible! I’m so thrilled to be hosting proceedings, as we bring all the excitement and drama of the TV series live to an arena near you. And being in arenas means it’s going to be bigger than ever!

"I’m excited to see who the different celebrities are at every show. I don’t know their identities, so I’ll be guessing along with the arena audiences. I can’t wait to get this show on the road in April, it’s going to be epic!"

For dates and tickets, on sale now, CLICK HERE!