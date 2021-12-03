Watch I'm A Celebrity's Matty Lee and Naughty Boy take on the latest trial

Here's a first look at tonight's I'm A Celebrity as Matty Lee and Naughty Boy take on the latest trial.

Ant & Dec joined camp yesterday evening (Thursday, 2 December) to reveal the results of the night's public poll.

With the most votes from viewers, Naughty Boy and Matty will take part in 'Gruesome Gargoyles' tonight.

The pair will be seen on the search for stars through a series of tunnels filled with castle critters.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Friday, 3 December at 9PM.

It's the latest trial for Naughty Boy who took part in yesterday's music-themed Trial, ‘Scary-oke’ with Frankie Bridge.

The pair were told that one would need to sing, before the other had to down their gruesome blended drink. As they sang, they were pelted with various objects and drenched in all sorts of gunge.

The trial saw Frankie tasked with singing along to ‘Sicki’ Minaj, with Naughty Boy given a blended vomit fruit drink.

Next, Frankie faced blended deer’s testicle as Naughty Boy sang along to a ‘Fawn’ Mendes track.

Other drinks included blended frog’s legs, blended fish eyes and blended pig’s anus as well as blended goat brain.

Ultimately the pair managed to win 10 out of a possible eleven stars for camp.

Returning to camp, the group were rewarded with venison sausages for dinner.

Other celebs on the current line up include EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, broadcaster Louise Minchin, Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, Emmerdale's Danny Miller and Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

They're joined byfootball icon turned pundit David Ginola, Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips and DJ and TV host Snoochie Shy.

For this year the series takes place at the Gwrych Castle.

As ever, fans will see the celebs face testing trials for food & treats before one celeb is named this year's King or Queen of the Castle.