Craig Revel Horwood wants to see both Anton Du Beke AND Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing next year.

Pro dancer Anton has been standing in for Bruno this series as he is unable to take part due to the pandemic.

Advertisements

While it's yet to be officially announced what will happen next year, Craig is hopeful we'll see five judges on the panel.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, Craig shared: "I'd love to see Anton stay on permanently and Bruno back. I think that would be good for all of us.

"Bruno adds something Anton can't and vice-versa, if you look at it that way, so I think they've both got different opinions which I think is perfectly good.

"We could easily have five people on that panel. I think our time would be limited because there are only two minutes for the judges to talk but we would make it count."

Alongside Craig and Anton, this year's Strictly panel includes Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Speaking earlier this year on first joining the show, Anton said: "My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly."

Advertisements

Having been a pro since the very first series, he added: "It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me."

More recently, Anton admitted he missed dancing but did hope to keep judging.

He explained: "Especially when I see a number I wish I’d done, or hear a song and go, 'I’d love to have done that.'...

"But I’m not missing the bit where they go, 'And not dancing next week is...' I’m loving coming back every week, so I’ll carry on judging please."

Meanwhile Bruno recently said he didn't know if he'll be back next year.

In an interview in July, he said: "It’s totally up to them. If there’s no Covid and they want me, I’ll be back. But they may say, ‘Anton was great, we don’t need you’"

Advertisements

It was recently confirmed that Anton will continue as a judge for this year's Christmas special.

For now, Strictly continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.