I'm A Celebrity 2021: David Ginola voted new camp leader

David Ginola has been crowned the new camp leader on I'm A Celebrity.

Following a viewer vote, he was chosen to takeover from Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson who were originally made 'Lords of the castle' on their entrance last week.

In tonight's show, Frankie read a new scroll: "Celebrities, the Lords’ reign is now over. The public have been voting for a new leader of camp. The campmate with the most votes will become the new leader and the campmate with the second highest votes will become their deputy.

"The new leader of camp is... David! And the deputy is… Danny! Only the leader and deputy may use the thrones and sleep in the Lords’ bed. The Lords are exempt from any camp chores and any work around camp."

Danny joked to the previous Lords of their bed: “Get out!”

Danny in the Telegraph later said: “This for me is the best thing that could have happened in camp and I’m really trying to play it down out there because I want to be a man of the people.”

David said to camp: “From now on, things will change in this camp.”

David said in the Telegraph: “I’m pleased, I’m honoured that the people give me their trust and I will try not to disappoint them.”

Danny said to David: “This is a dream come true for me – you and me in the same bed. I could cry mate, honestly. I’m doing everything not to.”

Danny in the Telegraph added: “Sleeping next to the guy, I have 100% solidified my man crush on him.”

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Naughty Boy and the former Lords, Simon and Adam took part in the latest Trial, Savage Stakeout.

Naughty Boy was then shown his Trial and told he’d be strapped, lying down, into one contraption and then the other, with 6 stars up for grabs in the first, 5 in the second.

The Lords would be asked questions about Lords and Naughty Boy would be covered in Critters between each round. If they got the question right, he’d have to endure 30 seconds. If they got it wrong, he’d have to endure 60 seconds, plus the Lords would be showered with Castle nasties.

Despite being covered in mealworms, giant hoppers, whip scorpions and cockroaches, Naughty Boy completed the trial with the help of Simon and Adam to win all eleven stars.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.