Frankie Bridge and Naughty Boy have been voted for the next I'm A Celebrity 2021 trial.

Ant and Dec headed into camp this evening (Wednesday, 1 December) to reveal the results of the night's viewer vote.

Advertisements

With the most votes from viewers, Frankie Bridge and Naughty Boy will take part in 'Castle Scary-oke'.

They will be faced with having to down nasty drinks at the castle camp's karaoke bar.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Thursday, 2 December at 9PM.

More names on 2021's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include Corrie's Simon Gregson, former Strictly judge & choreographer Arlene Phillips, gold medal winning Paralympian Kadeena Cox, TV host Richard Madeley and Emmerdale star Danny Miller.

They're joined by radio DJ Snoochie Shy, Olympic diver Matty Lee, BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and football legend David Ginola.

Tonight saw Naughty Boy and the Lords, Simon and Adam arrive for the latest Trial, Savage Stakeout.

Advertisements

As the Lords sat in their thrones, Dec said: “Depending on how you do, you could make things easier or harder for Naughty.”

Naughty Boy was then shown his Trial and told he’d be strapped, lying down, into one contraption and then the other, with 6 stars up for grabs in the first, 5 in the second.

The Lords would be asked questions about Lords and Naughty Boy would be covered in Critters between each round. If they got the question right, he’d have to endure 30 seconds. If they got it wrong, he’d have to endure 60 seconds, plus the Lords would be showered with Castle nasties.

During the game Naughty Boy was covered in mealworms, giant hoppers, whip scorpions and cockroaches while the Lords were covered in gunge and feathers.

However ultimately the pair completed the full Trial and won 11 out of 11 stars.

Adam said: “Naughty Boy – superstar man!” Naughty Boy was delighted: “I can’t believe it!”

I'm A Celeb airs nightly on ITV at 9PM hosted by Ant & Dec.

Advertisements

In 2021 I'm A Celeb is taking place at the Wales' Gwrych Castle.

As always, we'll watch the celebrities undertake terrifying trials for food & treats in the lead up to one celeb is named this year's King or Queen of the Castle.