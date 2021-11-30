I'm A Celebrity 2021 results: Naughty Boy voted to face next trial 'Savage Stakeout'

Naughty Boy has been voted for the next I'm A Celebrity 2021 trial.

Ant and Dec went into camp this evening (Tuesday, 30 November) to reveal the results of the evening's public poll.

With the most votes from viewers, Naughty Boy will take part in 'Savage Stakeout'.

He will find themselves covered in castle critters as they attempt to win meals for the other celebs.

See how he gets on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Wednesday, 1 December at 9PM.

Other famous faces taking part the in I'm A Celebrity currently include Olympic diver Matty Lee, Emmerdale's Danny Miller, actor Adam Woodyatt, football legend David Ginola and radio DJ Snoochie Shy.

They're joined by former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, broadcaster Louise Minchin, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge, Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson, TV host Richard Madeley and sports star Kadeena Cox.

Current lords Simon and Adam were immune from the trial vote.

In tonight's episode, Arlene and Kadeena took on the latest trial, Bed Chamber of Chills.

Ant and Dec explained to the pair: “The bed chamber contains a bunk bed. One of you must take the top bunk, the other one the bottom bunk. On the roof of the top bunk are 11 stars.

"The celebrity in the top bunk must manoeuvre the stars around the maze to release them. They can then be dropped through a hole to the person in the bottom bunk. The celebrity on the bottom bunk will then need to find the star and place it in the collection rack."

Kadeena was put on top bunk and Arlene bottom as they were plunged into complete darkness and covered in snakes.

Ultimately the pair won 10 out of 11 stars with Kadeena reacting: “I’m buzzing.”

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every night on ITV at 9PM hosted by Ant & Dec.

In 2021 I'm A Celeb is taking place at the Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

As always, viewers will watch the celebrities face challenging trials to win treats in the lead up to one celebrity getting crowned 2021's King or Queen of the Castle.