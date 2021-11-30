I'm A Celebrity returns as Arlene Phillips and Kadeena Cox face latest trial

I'm A Celebrity is back on TV tonight and the celebs return to the castle to face their latest trial.

The show has been off air for three nights after extreme weather caused damage to the show's production base in Wales.

On Saturday the celebs were temporarily removed from the castle, returning to their individual pre-show quarantines.

Tonight (30 November), the series returns with Arlene Phillips and Kadeena Cox facing the latest trial, Bed Chamber of Chills.

In the above preview video, the pair are seen having to complete a puzzle in pitch black - while being covered in snakes.

See how they get on and all the latest from the celebs' return to camp on Tuesday night (30 November) at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

ITV confirmed yesterday that the series would resume after round the clock work to get the production back online.

A spokesperson said: "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will return from Tuesday 30th November on ITV and ITV Hub with a brand new show.

"Ant & Dec will be back presenting live from the Castle."

The episode will feature a live public vote for the next trial with Ant & Dec revealing the result to the campmates live at the end of the programme.

Alongside Arlene and Kadeena, those on 2021's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include football star David Ginola, radio DJ Snoochie Shy, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt.

They're joined by musician Naughty Boy, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, Corrie's Simon Gregson, gold medal Olympian Matty Lee and The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celeb continues every night on ITV (weather permitting!)

This year the series returns to the historic Gwrych Castle.

As ever, fans will tune in as the stars are confronted by testing trials to win food before one is named 2021's King or Queen of the Castle.