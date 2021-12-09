I'm A Celebrity 2021 results! Who was voted off revealed - all the results so far

Here's a recap of I'm A Celebrity 2021's results to date and who has left the camp so far.

Ahead of the winner of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2021 being crowned, we round up all the results to date.

This year's series saw a total of twelve stars appearing in the camp, swapping their life of luxury for three weeks in a Welsh castle.

After two weeks inside the jungle, the first evictions of the series began.

Eliminations will continue each night with viewers voting to save their favourite celebrities. Those with the fewest votes get the boot each evening.

That will leave just a lucky few for the final - but for now, here's a recap of the results so far...

Latest I'm A Celebrity 2021 results

Prior to eliminations beginning, broadcaster Richard Madeley was forced to withdraw from the series.

Sunday, 5 December - Former Strictly judge & choreographer Arlene Phillips.

Monday, 6 December - Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

Tuesday, 7 December - Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy.

Wednesday, 8 December - Musician Naughty Boy.

Thursday, 9 December - TBC.

I'm A Celebrity line up

Currently seven stars remain in the castle camp.

Those still left in the competition include Emmerdale star Danny Miller, singer Frankie Bridge, football icon turned pundit David Ginola.

They're joined by gold medal winning , broadcaster Louise Minchin, Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, actor Adam Woodyatt, gold medal Olympian Matty Lee.

The final will take place on Sunday, 12 December as one is crowned only the second ever King or Queen of the Castle.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs on ITV.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, the show concludes with its live final on Sunday night.

Picture: ITV