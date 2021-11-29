JLS to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

JLS is to perform on next weekend's Strictly Come Dancing results show.

JLS has been confirmed as the latest guest act on Sunday's Strictly results (5 December).

The X Factor stars have recently reunited for a new tour with plans to release a brand new studio album.

Alongside JLS' music performance, this week's show will also see a new emotional group routine from our professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom intensifies in the Quarter Final.

Just five couples currently remain on the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing including AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington and Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu.

Finishing the current cast are John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice and Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova.

Only four of them will be able to make it through to the semi-final, one step closer to lifting the glitterball.

In each show the celebrity and professional dancer pairings take to the ballroom wanting to impress the panel and those watching at home.

The performances will be critiqued by Strictly panel of Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas before viewers vote.

On Sunday evenings the bottom two pairs will go head to head in the dance off before one is voted out.

The latest results saw Tilly Ramsay depart after a dance-off against Rhys.

Speaking after her exit, Tilly said: "I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me. From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, make up and camera crew. It’s just been the most extraordinary time."

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday, 4 December at 6:40PM and Sunday, 5 December at 7:20PM on BBC One.