I'm A Celebrity could be off air for days after extreme weather caused a mid-series shutdown.

ITV announced yesterday it had cancelled both of this weekend's episodes following damage to the show's production base at Gwrych Castle caused by Storm Arwen.

It's the first time in the show's history that the show has been forced off air - and it's not clear when it will return.

Last night ITV revealed that the show's celebs had been removed to the castle and returned to their pre-show quarantine in line with Covid guidelines.

I'm A Celebrity said in a statement: "Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle."

According to The Sun, during the storm a 100ft tree crashed into one of the castle walls while one of the show's production areas containing editing & IT equipment was damaged. Currently only essential crew are being allowed on site.

"At the moment, we still don’t know what the damage done to the equipment is, as we can’t go in until it has been declared safe," a source shared. "But we need time to get everything fixed and the break buys us some time. We are hoping against hope it will be enough and that we can return on Monday.

"To go ahead then, we also need the green light to bring more staff back on set. But at the moment, nothing is guaranteed."

For now, tonight's episode (Sunday, 28 November) will be replaced with a compilation show featuring clips from past series and voice-over from Ant & Dec.

In a post on social media last night, the pair shared a video update together from a cottage near to the castle. Ant said: "Hello and welcome to I'm A Celeb, live from my cottage kitchen, this is the best we can do at the minute as we can't get into site at the minute.

"We don't have a live show for you tonight or tomorrow night, these aren't even scripts actually they're just bits of paper we found! There is a show on ITV tonight, it's a highlights show voiced by us. How about we get a Saturday night takeaway and watch I'm A Celeb! Shall we do that! In my cottage!"

Further famous faces on the current 2021 I'm A Celebrity line up include soap star Adam Woodyatt, songwriter and producer Naughty Boy, Coronation Street's Simon Gregson, TV presenter Louise Minchin, Emmerdale's Danny Miller and Strictly star Arlene Phillips.

Joining them are football star David Ginola, DJ and TV host Snoochie Shy, singer & media personality Frankie Bridge, gold medal winning Paralympian Kadeena Cox and Olympic diver Matty Lee.

