Tilly Ramsay speaks out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing

Tilly Ramsay has spoken out after her shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The social media star and TV chef and her pro partner Nikita Kuzmin were the latest couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

Advertisements

The pair danced a Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa in the bottom two in Sunday’s results show against Rhys Stephenson as they competed for a place in the Quarter-Finals.

Speaking on Monday on It Takes Two, Tilly and Nikita spoke exclusively with Rylan about their time on Strictly.

Tilly spoke of leaving on Sunday: "You know what, I’m so sad that it's over but I’m also celebrating what we’ve done in the past ten weeks. It’s just been amazing and I want to look back at it positively, because that’s what it was, just the best experience."

Discussing the marks and comments from the judges for the pair's Samba, Nikita said: "Samba is a very difficult dance, you have a different body rhythm to your steps, different feet and arm actions, so many things that you have to do.

"At the same time you have to be sassy, doing all of the beautiful shimmy things that Tilly did. So unfortunately, I agreed."

And he laughed off losing his shirt in the dance-off: "Unfortunately the shirt had a mind of its own! The first step was Tilly’s, she was the one who unbuttoned my button! Check the VR! No, honestly, we felt the energy and we also saw Rhys and Nancy’s dance and they were amazing, so I thought I had to bring something to fight fight fight!”

Advertisements

Meanwhile Tilly praised Strictly for growing her confidence.

She shared: "I actually watched back our week one dance the other day and then watched this dance, and I couldn’t believe it was me still. In that one I could barely let go of Nikita whereas in this one he’d managed to get me dancing around the floor smiling, shaking and just having fun."

After looking back on her highlights from the series, Tilly reflected: "It’s so hard to pick just one, I mean I absolutely loved the Cha Cha on Halloween Week, especially as it’s Nikita’s favourite dance.

"We just had the best time doing it, we were painted green from head to toe, you’re never going to have that kind of experience again!

"But honestly, it’s hard to pick just one moment because every moment has been incredible and I’ve had the best person to dance with for the past ten weeks."

Advertisements

Strictly - It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.