I'm A Celebrity won't be airing a new episode tonight - here's what's going on.

Both of this weekend's episodes (27 and 27 November) have been forced off air due to extreme weather.

This year the series has returned to Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to pandemic travel restrictions.

Ongoing Storm Arwen has caused damage to the show's production base at the castle with only essential crew currently on site.

In a statement, a spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity said: "Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

"I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow night in the ITV schedules by compilation shows (voiced by Ant & Dec) featuring best moments from previous series."

Hosts Ant and Dec tweeted: "Breakfast bar bulletin! There are no live @imacelebrity shows this weekend... Tune in to @ITV instead for our best ever #ImACeleb highlights and fingers crossed we’ll see you back at the castle ASAP"

Weather in the area previously meant Friday's episode had to be pre-recorded.

As of writing, the celebrities currently remain in the castle.

It's hoped that I'm A Celebrity will return as usual on Monday night - we'll keep you updated with all the latest.

Those on the cast currently include musician and producer Naughty Boy, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips, soap actor Adam Woodyatt and singer Frankie Bridge.

They're joined by football legend David Ginola, Olympian Matty Lee, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy, Corrie actor Simon Gregson, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

Last week saw broadcaster Richard Madeley quit the show after leaving the castle to go to hospital.

You can catch up with recent episodes from the new series now on the ITV Hub.

