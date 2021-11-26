I'm A Celebrity has been forced to cancel its latest live show.

The series will still air highlights from camp tonight on ITV but Ant & Dec have been forced to abandon their usual live links.

The decision was made as weather forecasts suggest that growing Storm Arwen is due to hit the local area at 9PM just when the live show starts.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "Tonight's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be broadcast as a pre-recorded show rather than live due to the developing Storm Arwen and precautionary measures we're putting into place on production.

"Ant & Dec will record their links early evening and these will be played out during tonight's show.

"Our celebrities will remain inside the castle which is secure and we have contingencies in place to cover all weather scenarios to ensure the safety of our cast and crew."

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! airs 9PM this evening on ITV and ITV Hub.

Famous faces on I'm A Celebrity line up currently include gold medal winning Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, football legend David Ginola, Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips and gold medal Olympian Matty Lee.

Joining them are singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge, DJ and TV host Snoochie Shy, TV presenter Louise Minchin, musician and producer Naughty Boy, Coronation Street star Simon Gregson and EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt.

As well as the latest from camp, tonight's episode will also see Ant & Dec chat to TV host Richard Madeley after he was forced to quit earlier this week.

For this year the series takes place at the history Gwrych Castle.

As always, we'll watch the stars face gruelling trials to win food for camp ahead of one of them being crowned 2021's King or Queen of the Castle.