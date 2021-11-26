Cynthia Erivo will return as a guest judge on Strictly Come Dancing, this time in place of Motsi Mabuse.

Cynthia originally appeared on last week's panel, standing in for Craig Revel Horwood who had tested positive for Covid.

Now Motsi is being forced to miss an episode after being told she has to self-isolate.

In a statement posted to social media, Motsi said: "I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly... yesterday, I was contacted by NHS Test and Trace as being in close contact with someone on Sunday 21st Nov who has since tested positive.

"Being double vaccinated & booster as I am, would normally mean exemption from isolation under the 'close contact' rules, but unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognized and neither is my booster in this instance - so I must follow UK Government Guidance and can only return after 30 November 2021 to Uk .

"Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative. I am healthy , I am with my family that's what matters !

"I wish everyone good luck , sending you my love V, keep dancing . Until then, lots of love and stay safe xx"

The BBC confirmed that Cynthia would return as a guest judge.

They said: "We can confirm Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

"We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas on the judging panel. We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend.”

Cynthia first appeared as a guest judge on musicals week last Saturday night.

Cynthia is a star of stage and screen with no shortage of incredible credits to her name from the Broadway revival of The Colour Purple to the Sister Act UK Tour.

On screen, the Grammy and Tony award winner has played the lead role of Aretha Franklin in the third series of Genius and the title role in acclaimed biopic Harriet.

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday night at 6:55PM on BBC One.

The six remaining couples will perform live once more as they compete for a spot in the Quarter-Finals.

On Sunday another will be sent home in the latest dance off, plus there will be music from Years & Years.

Picture: BBC