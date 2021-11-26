There won't be any replacement for Richard Madeley on I'm A Celebrity.

The TV presenter was forced to quit the series yesterday after leaving the camp for a hospital check up.

Advertisements

Although Richard is "absolutely fine", because he departed camp he won't be permitted to return due to Covid guidelines.

In a statement, Richard said: "I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

"Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority.

"I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle..."

I'm A Celebrity said: "Our strict covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle.

"He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series."

Advertisements

I'm A Celebrity bosses have since confirmed that there will be no replacement for Richard in camp, despite rumours that DJ Locksmith had been a standby celeb should another be forced to quit.

They have also revealed that the other celebs will be given a message by Richard so they know he is okay.

Richard is set to speak to Ant & Dec about his exit and short time on the show in this evening's episode (Friday, 26 November).

Meanwhile it's been reported that Richard will still get paid his fee despite his early exit.

Although it's never officially revealed just how much celebs are paid, it's claimed Richard was this year's highest paid star with a rumoured £200,000 pay cheque.

Advertisements

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues in Wales nightly at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV