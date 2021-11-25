Richard Madeley has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity 2021.

It follows the TV presenter being taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning (25 November) after feeling unwell in camp.

In a statement released this afternoon, ITV confirmed that Richard would not be returning to camp.

Richard said: "Firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

"Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle…

"Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life."

ITV added: "Our strict covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle. He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series."

There won't be any replacement for Richard in the castle.

Meanwhile the telly host will send a message to the other celebrities before chatting to Ant and Dec on tomorrow's (Friday) episode.

News broke earlier today that Richard had left camp for hospital overnight.

I'm A Celebrity said in a statement: "News from Camp: Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

"He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub at 9PM.

Picture: ITV