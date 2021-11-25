Richard Madeley left the I'm A Celebrity camp for hospital overnight after feeling unwell.

ITV has announced that the TV presenter left the castle for care after seeking medical treatment in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, 25 November).

Advertisements

They said in a statement: "News from Camp: Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

"He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."

A source told The Sun newspaper that Richard was now "on the mend" from the incident.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added to the publication: “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

It remains to be seen if Richard will return to camp.

Advertisements

Further famous faces currently taking part in this year's I'm A Celebrity line up include singer & media personality Frankie Bridge, Emmerdale's Danny Miller, Corrie star Simon Gregson, former Strictly judge & choreographer Arlene Phillips and Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

Completing the cast are gold medal Olympian Matty Lee, musician Naughty Boy, football legend David Ginola, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, soap actor Adam Woodyatt and DJ and TV host Snoochie Shy.

Tonight's episode is set to see the original 10 contestants met by newcomers Simon and Adam as they take on a trial.

Fronted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues every night on ITV.

For 2021 the series returns for a second year to the Welsh Gwrych Castle.

Advertisements

As ever, viewers will see the stars taking part in testing trials to win food ahead of one of them being crowned this year's King or Queen of the Castle.

Picture: ITV