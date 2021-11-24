Louise Minchin and Danny Miller faced Kiosk Cledwyn in tonight's I'm A Celebrity.

The pair took part in the first Castle Coin Challenge of the series - the Welsh alternative to Australia's Dingo Dollar Challenge.

Advertisements

Louise and Danny arrived at a farm set up outside on the castle grounds. They read a scroll which said: “Inside each coup are 3 eggy clues: to find the missing link, listen to the chicken’s ‘cockadoodledoos’.

"Your combined farmer’s duty is to place the hen in the right hut. Then you may eggsit and off to the Ye Olde Shoppe you go”

Danny wasn’t sure what a coup was at first until Louise told him, they both got into a farmer’s costume which was joined together and they eventually successfully completing the challenge.

Louise and Danny then arrived at Kiosk Cledwyn’s Ye Olde Shoppe and they had a choice of mini scotch eggs or fried egg sweets, they chose the scotch eggs.

Kiosk Cledwyn called camp and Frankie answered the phone, she was really excited to be the first campmate of the series to do this.

Kiosk Cledwyn asked them what percentage of Brits said they face towards the shower when washing - A) 44% or B) 62%

Richard led the discussion amongst campmates and they all decided on 62%.

Advertisements

Kiosk Cledwyn slammed his shutter down, it was the wrong answer, Danny and Louise were gutted as they returned to camp empty handed.

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV.