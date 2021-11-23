Richard Madeley has been voted for the next I'm A Celebrity 2021 trial.

Ant & Dec joined camp this evening (Tuesday, 23 November) to share the results of the latest viewer vote.

With the most votes from viewers, Richard will take part in 'Castle Kitchen Nightmares'.

He will enter a kitchen full of bugs and rotten food in the search for stars to win food for camp.

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Wednesday, 24 November at 9PM.

Other celebrities currently taking part 2021's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include sports star Kadeena Cox, choreographer and director Arlene Phillips, football icon turned pundit David Ginola and BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin.

Completing the cast are musician and producer Naughty Boy, radio DJ Snoochie Shy, singer Frankie Bridge, Olympian Matty Lee and Emmerdale's Danny Miller.

In tonight's trial, Snoochie and Naughty Boy went head to head.

Snoochie was put forward by viewers to take part while Naughty Boy was chosen to compete from The Clink by the celebs in Main Camp.

The pair were shackled down in a pair of traps with only their right arm free. Inside each was a hell hole containing 15 shields. The pair had to unthread the shields, place them into a rack and then use a magnet to get them into their respective collection areas.

Ant said: “The first celebrity to get all fifteen shields in the collection area will win the trial and they will be set free from their trap. This is a Trial, so you won’t be alone down there.”

Snoochie ultimately won the Trial, telling Ant and Dec: “I’m really happy about that. I’m happy to go back and say I did it. Obviously last time missed out at the last hurdle. I’m very happy about that.”

Meanwhile Naughty Boy returned to The Clink empty handed.

I'm A Celeb continues each night on ITV at 9PM presented by Ant and Dec.

For 2021 the series is back at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

As always, viewers will watch as the stars are faced with tough trials for food & treats ahead of one being crowned 2021's King or Queen of the Castle.