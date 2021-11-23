Two celebs threaten to QUIT I'm A Celebrity after less than one week

Arlene Phillips and Naughty Boy both threatened to quit I'm A Celebrity tonight.

Just days into the series, life in the castle came has proved almost too much for some of the campmates.

On launch night the ten celebs were split into two groups with one half living in (relative) luxury in main camp while the others bed down in The Clink.

As well as having to make do with just basic amenities and rations to eat, those in The Clink must also do the chores of the main camp.

Tonight saw The Clink camp mate Naughty Boy chosen to face the main camp in the latest trial, going against Snoochie Shy in Treacherous Traps. They found themselves buried under critters while having to put their hands in hell holes to unscrew shields.

Snoochie won the Trial, with Naughty Boy reacting: “I’m not looking forward to telling them. We’re in The Clink as well. All I can say is I gave my best.” He added: “Sometimes your best isn’t good enough.”

Back in The Clink, Arlene was getting fed up with clink life. Danny said in the Bush Telegraph: “I think she’s really upset with the other campers for picking Naughty Boy. I think if you were going to go for a weak link you’d go for Arlene. You’ve got a couple of angry campers in here.”

When Naughty Boy returned to announce his loss, he told the group: “I do think my time here is done. I had a feeling earlier and I was thinking about mum and obviously I love you guys – I don’t think after knowing what the Main Camp probably knew what they were putting me through knowing I did the challenge earlier – I don’t know if I could ever join that camp.”

Richard added: “Listen, because we love having you with us, would you not at least sleep on it?”

Arlene then shared: “I feel exactly the same.”

Naughty Boy continued: “This isn’t a random big decision... I’ve tried my best both times today. I just can’t go from here into that Main Camp… I can’t fake that. I’m sorry.

"One thing I’ll tell you before you guys go into the Main Camp, as much as they say they love us, they love you… there is no love. When you guys go to the Main Camp, they’re the reason why I left.”

Later, Richard read a scroll to his fellow clink campmates telling them that they’d be merging with the main camp in the morning.

Richard looked at Naughty Boy and asked how he felt about this, Naughty Boy said: “I don’t think I will be going to main camp, I can’t continue that my heart’s not in anymore, I’m led by my heart.”

Arlene was also not happy with everything and told everyone she was also considering leaving.

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV at 9PM.