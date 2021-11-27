Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is back live on TV tonight on BBC One - here's all you need to know!

Following last weekend's musicals special there are six remaining couples ready to take to the dancefloor again.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman present, as the battle for the Glitter Ball trophy really heats up and the pressure intensifies as the couples compete for a place in the quarter-final.

On the panel, Craig Revel Horwood returns after missing last week but this time Motsi Mabuse will be absent. Guest judge Cynthia Erivo returns alongside Craig, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. They will be watching each dance closely, ready to mark each performance out of ten.

Once each couple have performed their routine, the voting lines will open and it will be up to the public to decide which two couples must dance for survival in Sunday’s results show.

Last weekend saw Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden lose their place in the dance off - who will be the next to get sent packing?

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

After eight eliminations and one exit due to injury, currently a total of six celebs are remaining in the competition.

Names left on 2021's Strictly Come Dancing line up include EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, Bake Off star John Whaite, telly presenter AJ Odudu

Joining them are BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, TV presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson, influencer, chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay,

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances

Here's week 10's Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full...

AJ and Kai

Couple's Choice to Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

Rose and Giovanni

Paso Doble to California Dreamin' by Sia

Tilly and Nikita

Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa

Dan and Nadiya

Rumba to Desperado by Eagles

John and Johannes

Argentine Tango to The 5th by David Garrett

Rhys and Nancy

Waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 27 November at 6:55PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:20PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 as the bottom two couples based on judges' scores and viewer votes is revealed.

The panel - Shirley, Cynthia, Anton and Craig - will have the difficult task of deciding who dances into next week and who is out the competition for good.

This weekend's musical performance comes from Years & Years.