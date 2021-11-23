tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Week 10 songs and dances REVEALED

This week's Strictly music and dances

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
strictly come dancing group
The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 dances, songs and music have been revealed for this weekend's latest show.

It's Week 10 and just six celebrities are left in the competition.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back to present the live show this Saturday and after a Musicals themed special, the race to the final is on.

With the glitterball in sight for the couples, judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will mark their dances, while viewers take to the voting lines.

Last Sunday it was McFly star Tom Fletcher who became the latest to bow out of the competition in another dance off and one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend.

Here's are Week 10 Strictly Come Dancing music, song and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Week 10

AJ and Kai
Couple's Choice to Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

Rose and Giovanni
Paso Doble to California Dreamin' by Sia

Tilly and Nikita
Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa

Dan and Nadiya
Rumba to Desperado by Eagles

John and Johannes
Argentine Tango to The 5th by David Garrett

Rhys and Nancy
Waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston

The remaining six couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 27 November at 6:55PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 28 November at 7:20PM on BBC One, opening with a futuristic group routine from the professional dancers, and there is a music performance from the brilliant Years & Years.

The judges’ scores and viewers' votes will then be combined to reveal which of the six remaining couples are in the bottom two and who's through to the Quarter Final next weekend.

