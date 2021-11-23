Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 Christmas Special will see guests Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith performing.

Back after a year off-air due to the pandemic, Strictly's festive special will air on BBC One this Christmas Day.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will welcome Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas to the judges panel.

Six celebrity couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges as well as the voting audience.

The Christmas special will also see a sensational group routine featuring the celebrities and their professional partners, alongside the Strictly pros.

And, as well as dancing, there’s plenty of music, with two very special performances from Jamie Cullum and Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith.

Who's on the Strictly Christmas line up?

Those already confirmed to be appearing on the one-off show are TV personality Fred Sirieix. The star of First Dates and ITV’s hit series Gino, Gordon And Fred will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Dianne Buswell.

He will be joined by The Repair Shop's Jay Blades. Jay will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Luba Mushtuk.

Jay said: "I’m super excited, times two! One, because I’m going to learn a new dance apart from the ‘Dad’ dance, and two because I’m going to be on Strictly! It’s a show that I’ve always admired, and I can’t wait to see how I perform!"

Fred added: "I absolutely love Christmas so I’m delighted to be taking part in the Strictly Christmas special and to be partnered with the magnificent Dianne. I hope my dance moves bring some Christmas joy to everybody watching at home and don’t make the judges say, bah, Humbug!"

Further celebrities and professionals are to be announced.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.