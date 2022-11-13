I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Ant & Dec. ©ITV Plc

The final date of I’m A Celebrity 2022 has been confirmed – when does the series end?

The brand new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here launched on 6 November.

But already the show has confirmed the final date, concluding later this month month on ITV.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Mike Tindall MBE,, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE. ©ITV Plc

I’m A Celebrity 2022 final date

I’m A Celebrity final will air Sunday, 27 November on ITV.

The live finale will run from 9PM through to 10:40PM on ITV, hosted by Ant and Dec.

The total number of episodes on the series this year is 22.

The contestants on the 2022 I’m A Celebrity cast include presenter & property expert Scarlette Douglas, stand up Seann Walsh, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, MP Matt Hancock, England Lioness Jill Scott MBE and rugby star Mike Tindall.

Completing the cast are newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White, soap actor Owen Warner, Love Island star Olivia Attwood, radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, musician Boy George and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé.

The famous faces have been parted from their usual way of living and instead headed to the jungle Down Under for the first time in two years.

In the run up to the final, viewers will vote for their favourite and each night the least popular contestant will be eliminated.

Based on past years, three will be left for the final where one will be crowned the winner.

This year, the champion will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle as the show returns to Australia from Wales following the pandemic.

The latest odds suggest it’s a rather open race with Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner currently the favourites to make it to the end. Meanwhile it’s Charlene White and Scarlette Douglas who are tipped to be among the first out.

For now, I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub at 9PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.