The final date of I'm A Celebrity 2021 has been confirmed - when does the series end?

The brand new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here launched on 21 November.

But already the show has announced the final date, concluding next month on ITV.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 final date

I'm A Celebrity final will air Sunday night, 12 December.

The live finale will run from 9PM through to 10:40PM on ITV, hosted by Ant and Dec.

The total number of episodes on the series is 22.

Leaving their plush pads and luxuries far behind, a new line up of celebrity campers are spending up to three weeks taking on the harsh surroundings of a new camp at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

Those on the I'm A Celebrity line up this year include BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, former Strictly judge & choreographer Arlene Phillips, actor Adam Woodyatt, TV host Richard Madeley, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and football legend David Ginola.

Joining them are radio and TV presenter Snoochie Shy, gold medal Olympian Matty Lee, musician Naughty Boy, gold medal winning Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Corrie star Simon Gregson and singer Frankie Bridge.

In the run up to the final, viewers will vote for their favourite and each night the least popular contestant will be eliminated.

Based on past years, three will be left for the final where one will be crowned the winner.

This year, the champion will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

For now, I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub at 9PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

