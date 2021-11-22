David Ginola opened up about his near-death experience on I'm A Celebrity tonight.

In this evening's episode, the football legend spoke to Naughty Boy about surviving a cardiac arrest in 2016.

Naughty Boy asked: “Is that true about something that happened to you? You died and came back?”

David answered: “I passed away for 12 minutes.”

Naughty Boy said: “I didn’t think that was possible.”

David explained: “Just playing football and at one stage you just fall on the floor. So they have to perform CPR for 12 minutes and they arrive with the defibrillator and they shocked me one time, two times, three times… they said, ‘I think your friend is dead.’ A fourth, fifth time… the fifth time, a heartbeat.

"The surgeon said, ‘You’ve been very lucky David, it’s a miracle. In your condition 9 out of 10 would have died.’”

He added: “When you come back from that you just have your mind full of questions; ‘Is it a message, am I going back for a second life for a purpose?’ Because when you’re fighting when you’re dead, you’re on the crossroads… there’s life and death.”

Richard Madeley added: “I guess some people just have an innately stronger survival instinct than other people.”

In the Telegraph Richard said: “Here’s a good example of how quickly we’ve become very, very close actually in here and very open with each other. Now that is a big story to tell. You don’t ask somebody lightly to talk about that.”

David added to his campmates: “It’s one of a kind, because you don’t have any warnings. You could just walk like this and boom, fall over and it’s over. It is crazy when you think about it. Come on, let’s cook some rice. We need some rice and beans to get stuck in!”

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.