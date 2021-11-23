Here's a first look at Snoochie Shy as she takes part in the next I'm A Celebrity 2021 trial.

Ant and Dec headed into camp last night (Monday, 22 November) to reveal the results of the evening's public poll.

With the most votes from viewers, Snoochie will take part in 'Treacherous Traps'. She will face off against a celebrity from the other camp, who is to be revealed.

The pair will go head to head as they're buried underground and covered in critters. They will then have to put their hands into hell holes filled with even more bugs to unscrew stars.

You can watch a first look clip from the challenge below...

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Tuesday, 23 November at 9PM.

Other contestants taking part in the I'm A Celebrity line up currently include Emmerdale star Danny Miller, football star David Ginola, musician Naughty Boy and singer Frankie Bridge.

Joining them are BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, TV host Richard Madeley, Olympian Matty Lee, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips and Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

In last night's episode, Snoochie Shy and Danny Miller faced the Dreaded Dinner in the latest trial.

Emmerdale star Danny and radio DJ Snoochie went head to head in the eating challenge.

Danny was voted by the public to represent the five celebs in The Clink while Snoochie was chosen by the other celebs in Main Camp.

In Dreaded Dinner, the pair were faced with a range of treats to eat in order to win food for their respective camps.

They faced meals including Chicken Nippers which were cow’s teats and a Grot Dog which was a large bull’s penis.

Both completed five rounds, leading to a tie break as they both had to drink Van Hella milkshake (blended fermented tofu) and the first person to drink it would win.

Danny and Snoochie both downed their drinks and Danny won, returning to The Clink with meals for their camp.

I'm A Celeb airs each night on ITV presented by Ant and Dec.