I'm A Celebrity 2021 kicks off on Sunday night with an epic series of challenges.

The show returns to historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales with Ant & Dec hosting live every night on ITV and ITV Hub.

Advertisements

This year's celebrities are Pop Star and Presenter Frankie Bridge, Broadcaster and ex BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, Music Producer Naughty Boy, TV Presenter and Journalist Richard Madeley, Olympic Gold Medalist Matty Lee, Paralympic Gold Medalist Kadeena Cox MBE, Football Legend David Ginola, Choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy and Emmerdale Star Danny Miller.

Heading into the camp, the first four celebs - Louise Minchin, Naughty Boy, Snoochie Shy and Danny Miller - found themselves greeted by Ant and Dec.

Ant shared: "This year is going to be tougher than ever, all the celebrities will face gruelling challenges on their way to the castle to win the keys to the Castle."

Dec added: "And you will all face the first challenge, but not as a team. Instead, you will be going head to head. In this first challenge Louise you will face Danny and Naughty Boy you will face Snoochie.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! SR21 on ITV and ITV Hub.

Dec continued “The winning team will get to pick which two celebrities from the other group will represent them in the next challenge.”

Ant added: "The team that wins the keys will have access to main camp in the Castle, where you will get a bed, a warm fire and you will eat tonight. Whilst the losers will be banished to the Castle Clink and be on basic rations. Not the place you want to be."

Advertisements

The celebs were then introduced to their challenge: The Plank.

Dec said: “In front of you are two planks, which get narrower as you progress out over the quarry. You must step over the gaps in the planks and make your way to the yellow gameplay zone at the end, which is 213 feet above the lake. Once you are both there, the game will begin.”

Ant continued: “Between the planks is a stack of lights. The red lights will start to flash and when the green light comes on, you must press the button with your foot. The first celebrity to hit their button will win and the loser will be dropped from their plank.”

Who will be the quickest to press their green button?

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec

Meanwhile the other celebs - David Ginola, Kadeena Cox, Arlene Phillips and Matty Lee - found themselves in a Welsh forest.

A laminate read: "Celebrities, Welcome to Wales! You four will now go into battle, and play your part in trying to win the keys to the Castle. By winning the keys, you will have access to the Castle’s main camp, with a bed, a warm fire and a meal tonight. The losers will be banished to the Castle Clink where you will be on basic rations."

Over walkie talkies, Ant & Dec revealed that the other four celebrities had just completed a challenge and the two winners from that challenge got to who they’d like to join their team.

Battling it out in pairs - David and Arlene vs Kadeena and Matty - then faced Hell Holes. They had to lie on the ground and put their arms into hell holes, they then had to pass a tool to each other to try and unlock and set off a flare in the quickest time.

Advertisements

For the third and final part of the entrance challenge, the eight celebrities arrived together at Turrets of Terror - a huge three level structure positioned in front of the majestic Gwrych Castle.

Ant & Dec revealed that the public had been voting for who they’d like to see take part in the first Trial and it was Richard Madeley and Frankie Bridge who had the most votes.

The winning team so far got to choose between Frankie or Richard to represent them whilst the other would go on to represent the other team.

Ant explained the trial: "Hanging high in the air between the two turrets are two giant keys. The first celebrity to make their way to the top and grab their key will win.

Ant added "Each Turret is made up of three floors with stairs leading to the next level. However, to get to the next level you need to go through a locked gate. On each floor you must retrieve the keys to unlock the three padlocks to open each gate. When you get to the roof of the turret you must use your lance to hook your key and drag it over to you. The first celebrity to retrieve their key has won.”

And as it was a trial, some castle critters would be joining them.

Advertisements

Who will be victorious for their team and get the keys to the castle, Richard Madeley or Frankie Bridge?

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Sunday at 9PM on ITV.