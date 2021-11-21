I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestants' Instagram, Twitter & TikTok usernames

Here's where to follow all the I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestants on social media.

This year the show will again be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

Ant & Dec will host I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV and ITV Hub from the castle.

Viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...

I'm A Celebrity 2021 Instagram, Twitter & TikTok usernames

Louise Minchin - Broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast Host

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @louiseminchin

TWITTER USERNAME: @louiseminchin

Matty Lee - Olympic Gold Medallist

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @mattydiver

TWITTER USERNAME: @mattydiver

Snoochie Shy - Radio 1Xtra DJ

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @snoochieshy

TWITTER USERNAME: @snoochieshy

TIKTOK USERNAME: @snoochieshy

Richard Madeley - TV Presenter and Journalist

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @richardmadeleyofficial

TWITTER USERNAME: @richardm56

Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE - Choreographer

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @arlenephillips

TWITTER USERNAME: @arlenephillips

Naughty Boy - Music Producer

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @naughtyboymusic

TWITTER USERNAME: @NaughtyBoyMusic

Kadeena Cox, MBE - Paralympic Gold Medallist–

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @kad21

TWITTER USERNAME: @kad_c

TIKTOK USERNAME: @kadcoxofficial

David Ginola - Football Legend

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @davidginolaofficial

TWITTER USERNAME: @teamginola

Frankie Bridge - Pop Star and Presenter

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @frankiebridge

TWITTER USERNAME: @FrankieBridge

TIKTOK USERNAME: @frankiebridge

Danny Miller - Emmerdale Star

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @danny_b_miller

TWITTER USERNAME: @DannyBMiller

TIKTOK USERNAME: @danny_b_miller

I'm A Celebrity 2021 continues nightly on ITV.