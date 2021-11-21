I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestants' Instagram, Twitter & TikTok usernames

Here's where to follow all the I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestants on social media.
This year the show will again be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.
Ant & Dec will host I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV and ITV Hub from the castle.
Viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.
Meet the contestants and their social media usernames below...
I'm A Celebrity 2021 Instagram, Twitter & TikTok usernames
Louise Minchin - Broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast Host
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @louiseminchin
TWITTER USERNAME: @louiseminchin
Matty Lee - Olympic Gold Medallist
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @mattydiver
TWITTER USERNAME: @mattydiver
Snoochie Shy - Radio 1Xtra DJ
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @snoochieshy
TWITTER USERNAME: @snoochieshy
TIKTOK USERNAME: @snoochieshy
Richard Madeley - TV Presenter and Journalist
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @richardmadeleyofficial
TWITTER USERNAME: @richardm56
Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE - Choreographer
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @arlenephillips
TWITTER USERNAME: @arlenephillips
Naughty Boy - Music Producer
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @naughtyboymusic
TWITTER USERNAME: @NaughtyBoyMusic
Kadeena Cox, MBE - Paralympic Gold Medallist–
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @kad21
TWITTER USERNAME: @kad_c
TIKTOK USERNAME: @kadcoxofficial
David Ginola - Football Legend
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @davidginolaofficial
TWITTER USERNAME: @teamginola
Frankie Bridge - Pop Star and Presenter
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @frankiebridge
TWITTER USERNAME: @FrankieBridge
TIKTOK USERNAME: @frankiebridge
Danny Miller - Emmerdale Star
INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @danny_b_miller
TWITTER USERNAME: @DannyBMiller
TIKTOK USERNAME: @danny_b_miller
I'm A Celebrity 2021 continues nightly on ITV.